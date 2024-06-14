It's well known that President Biden's dogs have been busted biting, but a new report from a right-wing activist group suggests there may have been more bites than previously reported. TMZ was one of the first outlets to report on Secret Service records obtained from the Department of Homeland Security after Judicial Watch filed a FOIA request, with those records noting that Biden's German shepherd Commander has bitten agents who were protecting him at least three dozen times. The president himself was said to have been present on at least three of those occasions. Fox News notes the attacks reportedly took place everywhere from the White House and Camp David to the Bidens' homes in Delaware.



Incident No. 1: Per the DHS records, Biden was walking Commander on a leash on Sept. 12 in the White House's Kennedy Garden when the dog "ran through [Biden's] legs" and bit a USSS agent's left arm through his jacket. Both the agent and Biden yelled at Commander, and the agent was even able to pet the dog, but "when turning to close the door, Commander jumped again and bit my left arm for the second time," the agent noted. No skin was broken, and the agent was said to have submitted paperwork for reimbursement of nearly $1,000 for his suit jacket.