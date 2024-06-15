State Republicans Take Pastor Over Braun, Trump Pick

Indiana Republicans rejected Sen. Mike Braun's choice for lieutenant governor on Saturday, instead nominating a podcasting pastor with far-right views to be Braun's running mate. Braun, who is leaving the Senate, endorsed state Rep. Julie McGuire as his running mate when he became the GOP nominee for governor. Indiana delegates usually back the nominee's chosen running mate without a challenge. Donald Trump, who's also endorsed Braun, had made a surprise endorsement of McGuire on Thursday night, ahead of the convention, the AP reports.