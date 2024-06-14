Adam Schiff Repeats One Word 34 Times at House Hearing

It was 'guilty,' in reference to Trump's conviction
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 14, 2024 1:30 AM CDT
Adam Schiff Says 'Guilty' 34 Times at House Hearing
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee markup hearing to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, Thursday, May 16, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

At the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the office of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and its probe into Donald Trump's hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, Adam Schiff started off his line of questioning by making a point. "I want to begin by quoting the jury in the Manhattan hush money payment trial," the Democrat congressman said, before repeating the word "guilty" 34 times, one for each of the felony counts of which Trump was convicted. "This was what the jury pronounced, unanimously on every count," Schiff said, per the Hill.

The GOP-led committee called for the hearing, arguing that Bragg's office overstepped its bounds and "opened the door for politically motivated prosecutions of federal officials by state and local prosecutors." Schiff's attention-grabbing opener was followed by him suggesting Republicans are now the "immoral majority," given they—according to Schiff—are not actually arguing Trump is innocent, just that he shouldn't have been prosecuted. Also during the hearing, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz suggested Bragg and an assistant DA should be subpoenaed, leading to what Newsweek refers to as a "clash" between Gaetz and his fellow Republican congressman Jim Jordan, who asked that Gaetz withdraw the motion given Bragg and the assistant DA have already agreed to appear before the panel. (More Adam Schiff stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X