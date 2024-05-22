Nikki Haley Is No Longer Noncommittal About November

Having taken a couple of months to think about it, Nikki Haley has decided that she'll vote for Donald Trump in November. She immediately softened her criticism of the Republican candidate who beat her in the primaries; while running against him, Haley called Trump "unhinged." On Wednesday, she backed that off to "Trump has not been perfect on these policies," NBC News reports, after outlining the positions she wants a president to have. "But Biden has been a catastrophe," Haley said after delivering a speech to the Hudson Institute in Washington. "So I will be voting for Trump."

Haley did not endorse Trump when she dropped out of the GOP race in March, but she said he should try to win over her supporters. She repeated that message Wednesday. President Biden's campaign, at least, has tried in battleground states to pick up Haley supporters, per Politico. There could be a significant number of them; Haley won nearly 22% of the vote in Indiana, for instance. The Trump campaign didn't immediately react to the endorsement, but President Biden's campaign said it will continue to try to appeal to Republicans who "cast their ballots against Donald Trump," per the AP. Haley did wish Trump well when she dropped out of the race, and he did likewise earlier this month when he said he would not be choosing her as his running mate. (More Nikki Haley 2024 stories.)