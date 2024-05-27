Teenage Employment Is Making a Comeback

Teen jobs are making a comeback. A decades-long decline in teen employment that accelerated after the turn of the century is being reversed by Generation Z, and the share of teens working or looking for work recently hit a 14-year high of 38%, Axios reports. That's still a long way down from the 1970s and '80s, when almost 60% of teens were working or seeking work, but employers will soon add around 1.3 million summer jobs for young people, according to career placement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.



Why the rate is rising. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, more teens are working because young workers' pay is rising faster than that of other age groups, and employment issues abound. And the teens need the money. Some teen workers interviewed by the Washington Post earlier this year said they needed to help their families cover rent and other expenses. Others said inflation was making it harder to afford things like car insurance or outings with friends.