Iran Calls for an Explanation Before Considering a Ceasefire

Before his country would consider agreeing to a ceasefire with the US and Israel, Iran's foreign minister said Sunday, "they have to explain why they started this aggression." Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, Abbas Araghchi said the allies started "this war unprovoked, unwarranted, illegally." Iran's military has followed with "legal acts of self-defense," he said, per CBS News. Araghchi also rejected President Trump's demand for an unconditional surrender, per Politico. "There should be a permanent end of the war and unless we get to that," he added, "I think we need to, you know, continue fighting for the sake of people and our security."