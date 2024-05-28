Sheriff: Mom Dies Saving Daughter at Drag Race

A family outing to watch drag racing ended tragically in Michigan Sunday morning. The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says Kadie Price, 33, and her family were in the Vehicle Scramble Area of the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in an area known as the "Drag Strip." They were standing outside their vehicle, watching the race, when a Jeep CJ lost control and came toward the crowd, MLive reports. Authorities say the Jeep hit the Price family's vehicle, which then hit Price, Fox 17 reports.

"Just prior to [Price] being struck she was able to push her 2-year-old daughter out of harm's way, very likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse," the sheriff's office says in a statement. Bystanders, deputies, and state park rangers and staff rushed to help, but Price died of her injuries. An investigation is ongoing. The driver has been identified as a 64-year-old Michigan man, but he is not being named publicly as the investigation continues. (More Michigan stories.)