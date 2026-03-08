Iran Picks Mojtaba Khamenei to Succeed His Father as Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the Iranian supreme leader killed in an allied airstrike , will succeed his father, state media reported Monday. The announcement early Monday was made in a statement from top clerics. The selection of the 56-year-old by the 88-member Assembly of Experts suggests the government wants continuity in the face of ongoing attacks by the US and Israel, New York Times reports, and the statement said he'll carry on his father's legacy. "The name of Khamenei will continue," Ayatollah Hosseinali Eshkevari, a senior cleric, said earlier in a video published in Iranian media, per Reuters .

Although Mojtaba Khamenei has never held a government office, he'll have the final word on all state issues, and the AP reports he'll have a central role in deciding war strategy. Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard will answer to him. He's widely considered a hard-liner like his father, though some analysts have suggested that recent events, including the government's attacks on protesters, might inspire moderation from the next ruler. Khamenei brings full religious credentials as an ayatollah to the position, unlike his father, per the Times. He taught popular Shiite seminary classes.

President Trump had demanded approval rights on the selection, a notion that Iran's foreign minister rejected. "If he doesn't get approval from us he's not going to last long," Trump told ABC News on Sunday, per NBC News. He had earlier called Khamenei unacceptable, per the AP. "We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump said. The change in the top office represents just the second transfer of power since the Islamic Revolution; Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been in charge since 1989.