Hackers: We Stole Data on 560M Ticketmaster Customers

Ticketmaster's bad month appears to be getting worse. A well-known hacking group claims to have stolen information on 560 million customers, Quartz reports. In a post on a hacking forum, the group, ShinyHunters, offered to sell the 1.3 terabytes of data for a "one-time price" of $500,000. It provided a sample that included partial credit card numbers as well as names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers, along with details of their Ticketmaster orders, reports Cyber Daily. The Australian outlet notes that an identical post was made on a Russian forum.

Australian authorities said they are "working with Ticketmaster to understand the incident," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. A US embassy spokesperson told AFP that the FBI has offered its assistance. It's not clear whether the alleged hack has a specific link to Australia, but "due to the time frame in which the hackers shared their breach, it appears Australian outlets were the first to cover the news," Mashable reports.