Hackers: We Stole Data on 560M Ticketmaster Customers

Hacking group ShinyHunters offers to sell data for $500K
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 30, 2024 7:21 AM CDT
Hackers: We Stole Data on 560M Ticketmaster Customers
Ticketmaster hasn't confirmed the data breach.   (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Ticketmaster's bad month appears to be getting worse. A well-known hacking group claims to have stolen information on 560 million customers, Quartz reports. In a post on a hacking forum, the group, ShinyHunters, offered to sell the 1.3 terabytes of data for a "one-time price" of $500,000. It provided a sample that included partial credit card numbers as well as names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers, along with details of their Ticketmaster orders, reports Cyber Daily. The Australian outlet notes that an identical post was made on a Russian forum.

  • Australian authorities said they are "working with Ticketmaster to understand the incident," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. A US embassy spokesperson told AFP that the FBI has offered its assistance. It's not clear whether the alleged hack has a specific link to Australia, but "due to the time frame in which the hackers shared their breach, it appears Australian outlets were the first to cover the news," Mashable reports.

  • ShinyHunters has been involved in previous data breaches but this one hasn't been confirmed yet. "Right now, since we only have the attackers' words to go on, it's too early to make any firm statements about whether there was a breach and what, if any, data was stolen," Christopher Budd at security company Sophos tells Cyber Daily.
  • If confirmed, the data breach "could have severe implications for the affected users, leading to potential identity theft, financial fraud, and further cyber attacks," reports HackRead.
  • The alleged hack comes a week after the US Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation Entertainment.
(More Ticketmaster stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X