MLB May Impose a Rare Lifetime Ban on Infielder

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano may become the Pete Rose of his day, and not in a good way. The 24-year-old faces a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball over gambling, reports the Wall Street Journal.
- Allegation: Marcano allegedly placed bets last season not just on baseball games but on games involving his own team, which at the time was the Pittsburgh Pirates, reports ESPN. Marcano was on the injured list at the time, and not playing. A sportsbook saw the bets and alerted the league.