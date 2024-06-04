MLB May Impose a Rare Lifetime Ban on Infielder

Tucupita Marcano accused of betting on his own team while he was injured
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2024 5:33 AM CDT
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Tucupita Marcano takes a throw at second base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. Marcano has since signed with the San Diego Padres.   (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano may become the Pete Rose of his day, and not in a good way. The 24-year-old faces a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball over gambling, reports the Wall Street Journal.

  • Allegation: Marcano allegedly placed bets last season not just on baseball games but on games involving his own team, which at the time was the Pittsburgh Pirates, reports ESPN. Marcano was on the injured list at the time, and not playing. A sportsbook saw the bets and alerted the league.

  • The rules: The league rules are straightforward and, as the Journal notes, posted prominently in team clubhouses. Baseball players can bet legally on other sports, but they cannot bet on baseball. If they bet on other teams, they face a one-year suspension. If they bet on their own team, they face a lifetime ban, per the Athletic. Rose, the MLB's career hits leader, was banned for life in the 1980s.
  • Context: This isn't the only gambling controversy the league is weathering, and the NBA is in the same boat. Sports gambling has surged since a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 struck down state bans.
  • Marcano: The Venezuelan player has not commented. Marcano last played in July 2023 when he tore his right ACL while playing for the Pirates, per the AP. He was picked up by the Padres off waivers.
