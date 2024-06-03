Projected Winner Announced in Mexico's Historic Election

UPDATE

Jun 3, 2024 1:00 AM CDT

Late Sunday, Mexico's National Electoral Institute announced preliminary results indicating that Claudia Sheinbaum is projected to win the country's historic presidential election, becoming Mexico's first female president, CNN reports. Per INE's quick count, a statistical method that uses a random sample of polling stations to predict voting trends, she won between 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote. In second place was opposition coalition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez with between 26.6% and 28.6% of the vote. If the Electoral Court validates the election, Sheinbaum's term will begin October 1.

Jun 3, 2024 1:00 AM CDT

Mexicans voted Sunday in historic elections weighing gender, democracy, and populism, as they chart the country's path forward shadowed by cartel violence. Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is leading in very early returns from Sunday's presidential election, but only 10% of polling place tallies have been counted by Mexico's electoral authority, the AP reports. Vote counting is running slower than usual, and hours after polls closed, election officials postponed a press conference at which preliminary results were expected to be announced, CNN reports. The head of Mexico's electoral agency is urging political parties, candidates and the news media "to act with restraint, prudence and responsibility" in announcing results. The plea Sunday night came after a number of news organizations called the presidential race based on private exit polls, which favor Sheinbaum, with little official information available.