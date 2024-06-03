Adele Yells at Fan She Thought Shouted 'Pride Sucks'

When an audience member at one of Adele's Las Vegas shows shouted out what the singer thought was an anti-LGBTQ+ remark, Adele did not let it pass. The apparent heckler called out what sounded to some like "Pride sucks" at Adele's Las Vegas performance on Saturday, the first day of Pride Month. However, Entertainment Weekly reports that in video of the incident posted by a fan , the concertgoer actually sounds like he's saying "work sucks." Other outlets, however, including USA Today and CNN , were reporting the comment as "Pride sucks." Whatever the person said, Adele was immediately upset.

"Excuse me, did you come to my f---ing show and just say that Pride sucks?" the singer can be heard saying on videos of the incident. "Are you f---ing stupid? Don't be so f---ing ridiculous," she continued, to cheers from the audience. "You've got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?" Later, she told the crowd, "Happy Pride," then pointed in the direction of the apparent heckler and said, "Not to you, though." Adele, a well-known supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, started her Weekends With Adele concert residency in Sin City in 2022, but is taking a break from it in August to do a series of concerts in Germany. (More Adele stories.)