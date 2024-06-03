A Hard Foul on Caitlin Clark Causes a Ruckus

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever won their first home game over the weekend, but one particular play is getting way more attention than the victory:
- The foul: Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky gave Clark a hard shoulder-check during Saturday's game and knocked her to the floor, reports ESPN. Watch it here. Carter, called for an away-from-the-ball foul, declined to answer questions about it after the game.
- Upgraded: On Sunday, the WNBA upgraded the foul against Carter to a flagrant one, though it did not suspend or fine her, per the AP.
- A pattern? Fever coach Christie Sides took to social media after the game to complain that the league is letting other teams routinely rough up rookie Clark, the No. 1 pick. "Unacceptable," she wrote. "When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!" On Sunday, she added to reporters: "That was a non-basketball play that needed to be called in that moment."