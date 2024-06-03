Jury Is Chosen in Hunter Biden Trial

A jury was seated Monday in the federal gun case against President Biden's son Hunter. Prospective panelists were questioned about their thoughts on gun rights and drug addiction while the first lady watched from the front row of the courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware. Opening statements were set to begin Tuesday after the jurors—six men and six women plus four women serving as alternates—were instructed by Judge Maryellen Noreika not to talk or read about the case.

People who answered "yes" on a questionnaire were quizzed individually by Noreika to determine whether they could be fair and impartial, the AP reports. Their names were not made public.