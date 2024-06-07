Samoan Author Accused of Killing Tulsi Gabbard's Aunt

Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard was allegedly murdered by fellow writer Papalii Sia Figiel
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 7, 2024 5:53 AM CDT
In this photo provided by David Gabbard, David poses for a photo with his sister, Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, on Dec. 2, 2023.   (David Gabbard via AP)

An author in Samoa has been charged with murdering another prominent Samoan writer, who was also the aunt of former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, authorities in the South Pacific island nation said. Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, is accused of killing Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, 78, after an argument last month, officials told the AP. Both women were prominent figures in the Pacific literary community, and Sinavaiana-Gabbard's family is involved in US politics. Figiel is in custody awaiting a court appearance next week.

  • Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a poet and environmentalist, in 2013 became the first person of Samoan ancestry to reach the rank of full professor at a US university, according to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she taught from 1997 until her retirement in 2016.

  • She and Figiel, a poet and novelist, had been friends for 30 years, said Samoa's deputy police commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti. The women had argued on the day Sinavaiana-Gabbard was killed, Tiai-Keti said. Her body was found at Figiel's home in Samoa's capital, Apia, two days later, after Figiel reported the death to police officers, authorities said.
  • Officials could not confirm a cause of death for Sinavaiana-Gabbard. A forensic pathologist is due to travel from Fiji to Apia, a city of 36,000 people on Samoa's second-largest island, Upolu, to conduct an autopsy later this month.
  • Tulsi Gabbard, who represented Hawaii's 2nd District in Congress from 2013 to 2021, wrote on Instagram that her aunt had "often shared her poetry with me, and encouraged me to pursue my own writing" when Gabbard was a child and stayed at her aunt's cottage in Manoa. Sinavaiana-Gabbard's "horrific" death "sent shockwaves through our family," Gabbard wrote.
  • "I was a rascal growing up, and that's an understatement. But she always stayed positive and always encouraged me to pray to God and ask for his mercy and his love," said the late writer's brother, Mike Gabbard, a Democratic state senator from Hawaii.
