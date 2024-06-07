Samoan Author Accused of Killing Tulsi Gabbard's Aunt

An author in Samoa has been charged with murdering another prominent Samoan writer, who was also the aunt of former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, authorities in the South Pacific island nation said. Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, is accused of killing Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, 78, after an argument last month, officials told the AP. Both women were prominent figures in the Pacific literary community, and Sinavaiana-Gabbard's family is involved in US politics. Figiel is in custody awaiting a court appearance next week.

Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a poet and environmentalist, in 2013 became the first person of Samoan ancestry to reach the rank of full professor at a US university, according to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she taught from 1997 until her retirement in 2016.