Technology / Nvidia Inside Nvidia's Crazy 10-for-1 Stock Split AI company's market value, revenue are going bonkers By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 10, 2024 9:32 AM CDT Nvidia has begun trading for the first time on the basis of a new 10-for-1 stock split, one that gives investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own, reports the AP. The chipmaker has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. As a result, Nvidia—which has positioned itself as one of the most prominent players in AI—has been producing some eye-popping numbers. A look: $3.011 trillion: Nvidia's total market value as of Wednesday. Earlier this year, it passed Amazon and Alphabet to become the third most valuable public company, behind Microsoft ($3.168 trillion) and Apple ($3.029 trillion). The company was valued at around $418 billion two years ago. $147 billion: The one-day increase in Nvidia's market value on Wednesday. That 10 for 1: The company's stock split went into effect at the close of trading on Friday. Companies often conduct stock splits to make their shares more affordable for investors. Nvidia's stock closed Wednesday at $1,224.40 and it's just one of 11 companies in the S&P 500 with a share price over $1,000. Post split, shares were at $119.77 shortly after the market open on Monday. $26 billion: Revenue for Nvidia's most recent fiscal quarter. That's more than triple the $7.2 billion it reported in the same period a year ago. Wall Street expects Nvidia to bring in revenue of $117 billion in fiscal 2025, which would be close to double its revenue in 2024 and more than four times its 2023 receipts. 53.4%: Nvidia's estimated net margin, or the percentage of revenue that gets turned in profit. Looked at another way, about 53 cents of every $1 in revenue Nvidia took in last year went to its bottom line. By comparison, Apple's net margin was 26.3% in its most recent quarter and Microsoft's was 36.4%. More on the stock split here.