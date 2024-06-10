Inside Nvidia's Crazy 10-for-1 Stock Split

Nvidia has begun trading for the first time on the basis of a new 10-for-1 stock split, one that gives investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own, reports the AP. The chipmaker has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. As a result, Nvidia—which has positioned itself as one of the most prominent players in AI—has been producing some eye-popping numbers. A look: