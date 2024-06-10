Macron's Stunner Give France a Stark Choice

The sentiment in news coverage appears to be unanimous in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's surprise decision to call early elections: It amounts to a monumental gamble in his fight with the far right. He is, in the words of center-right politician Valerie Pecresse, "playing Russian roulette with the country's destiny," reports France24.

What happened? Macron's centrist Renaissance party got trounced by the far-right National Rally party in elections for the European Parliament. As the BBC notes, these EU elections in theory have no bearing on domestic politics, but the drubbing was so bad (the NR got about 31% of the vote to Renaissance's 14%) that Macron "clearly decided that continuing his mandate without a new popular consultation would place too much of a strain on the system." As Macron himself put it, "France needs a clear majority to move forward with serenity and harmony."