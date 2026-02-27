Woman Sues Meta, YouTube: 'Too Hard to Be Without It'

A California jury on Thursday heard from the young woman at the center of a closely watched trial over whether social media is built to hook kids. Now 20, the plaintiff identified as Kaley G.M. testified that starting to use YouTube at 6 and Instagram at 9 fed years of obsessive use, isolation, and mental health struggles, including anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia. "If I wasn't on it, I felt like I was going to miss out on something," she said, recalling one day as a teen when she spent 16 hours on Instagram and describing panic when her phone was taken away. She said she repeatedly bypassed parental controls, snuck out at night to find her phone, and still checks social media during Walmart shifts: "It's too hard to be without it." The woman's former therapist testified before her, and blamed social media for contributing to her patient's mental health issues, Reuters reports.