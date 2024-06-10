TV Doctor's Island Death Blamed on Natural Causes

A popular British doctor and TV presenter who died on a Greek island appears to have succumbed to natural causes. An initial autopsy of Michael Mosley found no injuries on the 67-year-old's body or other signs that might point to foul play, reports the BBC . Mosley went missing Wednesday on the island of Symi while on vacation, and his wife alerted authorities when he failed to return from a walk. Based on the estimated time of death, authorities think Mosley walked for about two hours, fell ill, and died quickly, per CNN .

"He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route, and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team," said his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, in a statement. The couple had four children. Mosley was well known in Britain for TV programs and documentaries in which he discussed health issues, and he championed a particular type of intermittent fasting known as the 5:2 diet. For one program in 2014, he infested himself with parasites to learn about them.