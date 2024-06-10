TV Doctor's Island Death Blamed on Natural Causes

A popular British doctor and TV presenter who died on a Greek island appears to have succumbed to natural causes. An initial autopsy of Michael Mosley found no injuries on the 67-year-old's body or other signs that might point to foul play, reports the BBC. Mosley went missing Wednesday on the island of Symi while on vacation, and his wife alerted authorities when he failed to return from a walk. Based on the estimated time of death, authorities think Mosley walked for about two hours, fell ill, and died quickly, per CNN.
"He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route, and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team," said his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, in a statement. The couple had four children. Mosley was well known in Britain for TV programs and documentaries in which he discussed health issues, and he championed a particular type of intermittent fasting known as the 5:2 diet. For one program in 2014, he infested himself with parasites to learn about them. (More Michael Mosley stories.)