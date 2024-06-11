Dog Travels 4 Miles Back to Camp, Gets Help for Owner

A dog has helped his owner get rescued after a car crash in a steep ravine in mountainous northeastern Oregon, authorities said. A man was driving with his four dogs on a remote US Forest Service road on June 2 when he crashed into a ravine below, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Facebook. One of the dogs traveled nearly four miles to the campsite where the man was staying with family, which alerted them that something was wrong, the AP reports. His family located his car the following day and called 911 as they couldn't reach it in the steep terrain. When authorities arrived, they found the man about 100 yards from the car after they heard him yell for help. He had been able to crawl out of the car after the crash, the release said.