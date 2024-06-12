Missouri Executes Man Who Killed Former Lover, Husband

Governor refused to grant clemency, citing David Hosier's 'lack of remorse'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 11, 2024 8:00 PM CDT
Missouri Executes Man for 2009 Double Murder
Elyse Max, co-director of Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty, displays petitions asking Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency to death row inmate David Hosier.   (AP Photo/David Lieb)

A man convicted of killing his former lover and her husband in what prosecutors described as a fit of rage was executed Tuesday evening in Missouri. David Hosier, 69, was pronounced dead at 6:11pm following a single-dose injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Hosier was convicted of the 2009 killings of Angela and Rodney Gilpin in the state capital of Jefferson City. Hosier turned his head a couple of times and breathed hard twice as the drug was administered. All movement stopped within seconds, even as his spiritual adviser seated next to him, the Rev. Jeff Hood, continued to pray, the AP reports.

  • Investigators said Hosier had a romantic relationship with Angela Gilpin and was angry with her for breaking it off and reconciling with her husband. Hosier maintained until the end that he was innocent and shouldn't have been convicted on circumstantial evidence.

  • The way was cleared Monday when Gov. Mike Parson declined to grant clemency, citing Hosier's "lack of remorse." Parson, a Republican and former county sheriff, has overseen 10 executions since taking office in 2018
  • Hosier was the son of an Indiana State Police sergeant killed in the line of duty. Glen Hosier went into a home searching for a murder suspect in 1971 when he was shot to death. Other officers returned fire and killed the suspect. David Hosier, then 16, was soon sent to military school and enlisted in the Navy after graduating.
  • In interviews with the AP, Hosier acknowledged having an affair with Angela Gilpin that she ended before getting back with her husband. In September 2009, the two were fatally shot near the doorway to their apartment. Detective Jason Miles said Hosier made numerous comments to other people threatening to harm Angela Gilpin in the days before the killings. After the shootings, police found an application for a protective order in Angela Gilpin's purse, and another document in which she expressed fear that Hosier might shoot her and her husband.
  • In mid-May, Hosier was taken from the prison to a hospital—a rare move for death row inmates. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.
  • Hosier was the seventh person executed in the US this year and the second in Missouri. Brian Dorsey was executed in April for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006.
(More Missouri stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X