Chance of Biden Going to Prison Could Be 'Pretty Low'

The president's son is now a convicted felon and while Hunter Biden may not be able to vote for his father in November, analysts believe he's unlikely to spend much time in prison. Jeffrey Brown, former co-chief of the general crimes unit in the Manhattan US attorney's office, tells Politico that he believes the chances of Biden getting a prison sentence are "pretty low," based on factors including his lack of criminal history and the fact that the three gun-related felonies he was convicted of on Tuesday are rarely prosecuted.

Maximum sentence is highly unlikely. Other legal experts tell CBS News that prison time is a possibility, but probably only a year or two instead of the maximum 25 years. Judge Maryellen Noreika didn't set a firm sentencing date on Tuesday, but she said it would be around 120 days after the conviction.