Cops: Fetterman Drove at 'High Rate of Speed' Before Crash

Sen. John Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder in a weekend car crash in Maryland, but it looks like he and wife Gisele, who was traveling with him Sunday morning when the accident took place, will be OK. The Pennsylvania Democrat's office says in a statement that the incident on Interstate 70 involved "another driver," and that the Fettermans were both checked out at a local hospital, then released "within hours," per the AP . A Maryland State Police rep tells USA Today that the 54-year-old senator was driving a Chevy Traverse and hit the back of a Chevy Impala. The condition of the other driver, who was also hospitalized, is unknown. It's not clear if Gisele Fetterman suffered any injuries.

A police report obtained by the Hill, which deems Fetterman "at fault" for the accident, notes that a witness observed Fetterman's vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit." The witness says that soon after Fetterman's car passed her on the highway, it slammed into the Impala. According to the report, the speed limit on that stretch of road is 70mph.

"This was an unfortunate accident and I'm relieved and grateful that there were no serious injuries," Fetterman says in a statement. "I need to do better and do it slower—and I will." A video posted Monday on X showed both Fettermans back home. "It was the worst anniversary," Gisele Fetterman said of the 16-year milestone they just hit. However, they're both "doing well and happy to be back home" in Braddock, Pennsylvania, notes the tweet.