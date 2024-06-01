In Historic Shift, ANC Loses Its Majority After 30 Years

The African National Congress party lost its parliamentary majority in a historic election result Saturday that puts South Africa on a new political path for the first time since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule 30 years ago. With more than 99% of votes counted, the once-dominant ANC had received just over 40% in Wednesday's election, well short of the majority it has held since the famed all-race vote of 1994 that ended apartheid and brought it to power under Nelson Mandela, the AP reports. The final results will not be declared by the Independent Electoral Commission until Sunday, but the ANC cannot pass 50%, and an era of coalition government—also a first for South Africa—is looming.

While opposition parties hailed the outcome as a momentous breakthrough for a country struggling with deep poverty and inequality, the ANC remained the biggest party. However, the unprecedented slump in its support means it will now likely need to look for a coalition partner or partners to remain in the government and reelect President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second and final term. "The way to rescue South Africa is to break the ANC's majority and we have done that," said John Steenhuisen, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance party. Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party, said the ANC's "entitlement of being the sole dominant party" was over.

The way forward could be complicated for Africa's most advanced economy, and there's no coalition yet. The three main opposition parties and many smaller ones were in the mix. Steenhuisen's Democratic Alliance pulled around 21% of the vote. The new MK Party of former President Jacob Zuma, who has turned against the ANC he once led, was third with just over 14% in the first election it has contested. The Economic Freedom Fighters was fourth with just over 9%. More than 50 parties contested the election, per the AP. Electoral commission Chairman Mosotho Moepya called for calm and reason. "This is a moment we need to manage and manage well," he said.