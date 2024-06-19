Musk Addresses 'Don't Advertise' Slam

Elon Musk went to advertisers on Wednesday to try to put his incendiary remarks in November in a wider context, in case they thought when he told them to "Go f--- yourself" that he meant "Go f--- yourself." He had also told companies that had stopped buying ads on X not to advertise anymore if that's the way they felt. The suspensions had begun in response to reports that X was putting ads for mainstream brands next to pro-Nazi and white nationalist content on its platform. His outburst was about free speech and "wasn't to advertisers as a whole," Musk said at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France, CNBC reports, where he's reassuring brands about the future of his social media platform.