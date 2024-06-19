States With the Rudest Airline Passengers

Come on, Iowa
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2024 4:17 PM CDT
States With the Rudest Airline Passengers
   (Getty / ViktorCap)

Iowans who fly apparently need to brush up on their manners. The state fared worst in a survey of airplane etiquette breaches by Solitaire Bliss. The site compiled a "naughty habits scale" of witnessed offenses such as reclining a seat without asking, loud phone use, passing gas, using both armrests, hanging legs in the middle aisle, arguing, drinking too much, etc.—pretty much all the nightmare scenarios one can encounter in a seatmate. Here are the worst 10 states and their cumulative scores:

  1. Iowa, 94.29
  2. Illinois, 89.81
  3. Virginia, 88.85
  4. Texas, 86.18
  5. Georgia, 85.60
  6. California, 83.77
  7. Washington, 83.40
  8. Nebraska, 82.86
  9. Utah, 81.63
  10. Colorado, 81.15

And the least rude states:

  1. Arkansas, 54.58
  2. Alabama, 55.85
  3. Florida, 60.77
  4. Ohio, 61.60
  5. Kansas, Wisconsin, 62.80 (tie)
  1. Michigan, 63.14
  2. Pennsylvania, 64.80
  3. North Carolina, 65.10
  4. Maine, 65.91
Read the full rankings, which note that 1 in 3 passengers admit to breaking wind and 1 in 8 have witnessed a physical confrontation while flying. (Or check out other lists.)

