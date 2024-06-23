Israeli Troops Strapped Wounded Palestinian to Vehicle

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that its troops strapped a wounded Palestinian man to the front of their vehicle and drove off during a raid Saturday in the occupied West Bank, saying the conduct violated protocol and "does not conform to the values of the IDF." Video of the action in the city of Jenin was posted on social media by the Palestine Red Crescent Society. "The incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly," an Israeli statement said. The man eventually was taken to the PRCS to be treated for his injuries, the BBC reports.