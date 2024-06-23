Israeli Troops Strapped Wounded Palestinian to Vehicle

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that its troops strapped a wounded Palestinian man to the front of their vehicle and drove off during a raid Saturday in the occupied West Bank, saying the conduct violated protocol and "does not conform to the values of the IDF." Video of the action in the city of Jenin was posted on social media by the Palestine Red Crescent Society. "The incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly," an Israeli statement said. The man eventually was taken to the PRCS to be treated for his injuries, the BBC reports.
Israeli troops came under fire during a counterterrorism operation while seeking suspects in the Wadi Burqin area, the IDF said. The Palestinian was wounded in the exchange of gunfire. Family members said that they asked for an ambulance, but that the troops instead picked him up and took him to a vehicle. Video shows him slumped on the hood as the vehicle drove past PRCS ambulances, per CNN. Francesca Albanese, United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied territories, called the troops' conduct "human shielding in action," per Business Insider. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)