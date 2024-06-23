Death Toll Rises to Four in Grocery Store Shooting

Police said a fourth victim has died a day after a shooter opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store , sending panicked bystanders scrambling for cover. The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement, listing 11 civilians and two law enforcement officers shot. The dead were identified as Shirley Taylor, 62; Callie Weems, 23; Roy Sturgis, 50; and Ellen Shrum, 81—"all civilians," according to the statement. The wounded range in age from 20 to 65, police said. Four were still hospitalized, including a woman who was in critical condition, the AP reports.

The wounded agents were identified as Fordyce police officer James Johnson, 31, who was released from a hospital Saturday evening, and Stuttgart officer John Hudson, 24, whose injuries were said to be minor. Police identified the suspect as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, and said he will be charged with four counts of capital murder. Posey also was wounded, in an exchange of gunfire with police, officials said. He was treated, then taken into custody. Police have not released information about a possible motive.

The shooting took place around 11:30am Friday at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles south of Little Rock. Roderick Rogers, a member of the city council, said he called the sheriff when employees at his restaurant nearby notified him of the shooting. When he arrived, he saw people running for cover in every direction, even one running to the hospital nearby. "People were just jumping into cars to get to safety," Rogers said Friday. Images from reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the store's window and spent shell casings strewn throughout the parking lot.