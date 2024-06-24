King's Sister May Have Been Kicked by a Horse

Princess Anne is hospitalized with a concussion but is expected to recover fully
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 24, 2024 11:33 AM CDT
Britain's Princess Anne attends the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 17, 2024.   (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Another royal is having health issues. Princess Anne, the 73-year-old younger sister of King Charles III, has been hospitalized with a concussion, reports CNN. The palace isn't divulging details about what happened, save that she "sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate" on Sunday evening. However, the BBC reports that it appears the princess was butted or kicked by a horse while taking a walk on the estate.

The outlet's sources say her injuries are consistent with ones coming from a horse's head or legs, and the Washington Post reports the same. In any event, the palace statement describes the hospitalization as precautionary and says she is "expected to make a full and swift recovery." Anne is a lifelong horse rider and competed in equestrian events at the 1976 Olympics, notes CNN. (Kate, the princess of Wales, made a rare public appearance as she fights cancer.)

