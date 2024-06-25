Hillary Clinton Has Some Debate Predictions

Hillary Clinton is in a unique position to preview Thursday's presidential debate—as she points out in a New York Times essay, she's the only person who has debated both President Biden and former President Trump. Framed with a here's-what-I'll-be-watching-for premise, Clinton's op-ed is mainly a criticism of Trump as both a debater and candidate.

"It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump's arguments like in a normal debate," Clinton writes. "It's nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather."