An early-morning raid by federal agents ended with an entire Hells Angels chapter arrested in California Tuesday. Six men were arrested in Bakersfield, including the biker gang chapter's president and vice president, and a seventh suspect was already in custody on other charges, the Los Angeles Times reports. More than 150 officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Kern County Sheriff's Office; and the California Highway Patrol took part in the joint operation, KTLA reports. More than two dozen guns were seized, along with ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and gang paraphernalia.

The suspects have been identified as Ricardo Alvarez, 42; Armando Villasenor, 55; Joseph Soto Sr., 57; Joseph Soto Jr., 33; Joshua Zavala, 31; John Seeger, 57; and Joshua Vaughn, 37. (The last two, Seeger and Vaughn, are allegedly members of the Sons of Hell Motorcycle Club, which takes orders from the Hells Angels.) All seven have been charged with kidnapping, first degree robbery, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, criminal conspiracy, intimidating a witness or victim, and elder abuse, the sheriff's office says in a statement. The investigation is ongoing, and no more details have yet been made public. (More Hells Angels stories.)