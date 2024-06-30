Orban Builds Far-Right Bloc in EU Parliament

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday presented a new alliance with Austria's far-right Freedom Party and the main Czech opposition party, attempting to attract other partners to make it the biggest right-wing group in the European Parliament. Orban traveled to Vienna to present the Patriots for Europe alliance of his Fidesz party with the Freedom Party and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party, a day before Hungary takes over the European Union's rotating presidency for six months, the AP reports.

The European Parliament elections in early June strengthened hard-right parties overall, though their performances varied from country to country, but left unclear to what extent they would work together. Until now, they have been spread across two groups in the EU legislature, plus a large number of unaligned parties. Orban in recent years has appeared to relish opportunities to block, water down, or delay EU decisions, routinely going against most other leaders on issues like the war in Ukraine, relations with Russia and China, and efforts to defend democracy and the rule of law. His public opposition to EU policies and stances has long frustrated other governments in the bloc and pushed him to the margins of the continent's mainstream, per the AP.

"What Europeans want is three things: peace, order and development," Orbán said through an interpreter at Sunday's event. "Our objective is, and we believe that this will happen, that in a short time, this will be the strongest right-wing group in the European Parliament," he added. The trio would need lawmakers from at least four more EU countries to successfully form a group in parliament. Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl noted that the new European Parliament will meet for the first time in Strasbourg on July 16. He said that "starting immediately ... all political forces that want to join in our political and positive reform effort are very welcome." He didn't name any potential partners, and the three party leaders didn't take questions.