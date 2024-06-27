Jamaal Bowman's Loss Is a Warning Shot for Israel's Critics

Millions of dollars flowing from a pro-Israel group helped "brainwash" voters in the most expensive House primary in US history, Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman alleged Tuesday after he became the first member of the progressive Squad to lose reelection . His challenger, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, "benefited from an unprecedented flood of outside cash ," per Politico . The American Israel Public Affairs Committee lobbying group spent more than $14 million on TV ads in support of Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, and critical of Bowman, one of the House's most progressive voices, who accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

During a final TV debate, Bowman said AIPAC's backing of Latimer was "fueled by racist MAGA Republicans." Late Tuesday, he accused the group and its affiliates of working to "brainwash" voters. "They found an old-time elected official who was willing to be bought," added Ana María Archila, co-chair of the Working Families Party, which backed Bowman. Bowman-allied groups spent just $1.75 million combined, per Politico. "Our opponents … may have won this round at this time in this race. But this will be a battle for our humanity and justice for the rest of our lives," Bowman said Tuesday. "We will never stand for the bombing and killing of babies in Gaza."

With Latimer expected to cruise to easy victory in New York's 16th District, a Democratic stronghold with a large Jewish population, AIPAC said it was "a major victory for the Democratic mainstream that stands with the Jewish state," per Politico. The group's super PAC, United Democracy Project, vowed to go after critics of Israel in other races. AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups are already backing the centrist challenger to Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, a Squad member, ahead of an August primary, per Axios. Veteran Democratic strategist Michael Ceraso tells the Hill that big money flowing into races like these will cause a "ripple" since politicians "often align where the money is."