Squad Member Defeated in New York Primary

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost to Westchester County executive George Latimer
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 25, 2024 9:19 PM CDT
Westchester County Executive George Latimer campaigns at a train station in White Plains, NY earlier this month.   (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

In one of the most closely watched primaries on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman became the first progressive lawmaker in "the Squad" to be voted out of office. George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, defeated Bowman in a primary in New York's 16h District that highlighted the party's deep divisions over the war in Gaza.

  • With the victory, Latimer has almost certainly ousted one of the most liberal voices in Congress and one of its most outspoken critics of Israel, the AP reports. Bowman has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have died in military strikes. Latimer is a former state legislator who has served as Westchester County executive since 2018.

  • Bowman had been seeking a third term representing the district in New York City's northern suburbs. His defeat is a blow to the party's progressive wing and a potential cautionary tale for candidates trying to shape their messaging around the Israel-Hamas conflict.
  • Latimer will be the prohibitive favorite to win in the general election. The district, which includes parts of Westchester and a small piece of the Bronx, is a Democratic stronghold.
