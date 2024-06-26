Squad Member Defeated in New York Primary

In one of the most closely watched primaries on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman became the first progressive lawmaker in "the Squad" to be voted out of office. George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, defeated Bowman in a primary in New York's 16h District that highlighted the party's deep divisions over the war in Gaza.

With the victory, Latimer has almost certainly ousted one of the most liberal voices in Congress and one of its most outspoken critics of Israel, the AP reports. Bowman has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have died in military strikes. Latimer is a former state legislator who has served as Westchester County executive since 2018.