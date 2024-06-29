Biden Campaign: Hour After Debate Set Fundraising Record

President Biden worked to raise money and reassure donors on Saturday at a pair of big-money events in the Hamptons. The appearances follow a successful period of fundraising Thursday and Friday, CNBC reports, built around his debate against Donald Trump—a halting performance that has Democrats worried. The developments:

A record: The Biden campaign reported Saturday that it raised $27 million on Thursday and Friday. The hour after the debate ended was its best grassroots fundraising hour since Biden kicked off his reelection campaign, per the Hill. Trump's campaign reported collecting $8 million on the day of the debate.