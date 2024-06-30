Video Shows Boy Point Fake Gun at NY Cops, Get Shot

Video released late Saturday shows an officer in upstate New York fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who had been tackled to the ground after he ran from police and pointed a replica handgun at them. The teen was killed a little after 10pm Friday in Utica after officers stopped two youths in connection with an armed robbery investigation, reports the AP . The youths, both 13, matched the descriptions of the robbery suspects and were in the same area at around the same time the day after, police said. The body camera video released by police captures an officer saying he needs to pat them down to ensure they don't have any weapons in their possession. Immediately one of the two, identified by police as as Nyah Mway, runs away.

Authorities froze frames of the video where a running Nyah Mway appears to point the gun at the pursuing officers. The officers believed it was a handgun, but it was later determined to be a replica of a Glock 17 Gen 5 handgun. "During a ground struggle," one of the officers fired a single shot that struck the boy in the chest, Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said. The teen was given "immediate" first aid by officers and taken to Wynn Hospital, where he died. The replica gun carried by the teen "is in all aspects a realistic appearing firearm with GLOCK markings, signatures, detachable magazine, and serial numbers," said police rep Lt. Michael Curley. "However ultimately it fires only pellets or BB's."

The officer who fired his gun was identified as Patrick Husnay, a six-year veteran. Husnay and Officers Bryce Patterson and Andrew Citriniti were placed on administrative leave with pay. The police body camera video shows Nyah Mway point the replica handgun at the officers while he runs from them. The officers scream "gun!" to each other as they run. Patterson then tackles and punches Nyah Mway, and as the two are wrestling on the ground, Husnay opens fire. Bystanders scream at the police throughout the recordings, and at one point an officer yells back: "We're trying to save him right now!" The police department released the body camera videos following a public outcry as the shooting roiled Utica. Nyah Mway, who local reports said was an 8th-grader at Donovan Middle School, was identified as a refugee born in Myanmar.