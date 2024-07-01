Pat Tillman's Mom: Don't Give Prince Harry the Tillman Award

She says others are more deserving, and she's not the only one
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2024 1:00 AM CDT
Pat Tillman's Mom: Don't Give Prince Harry the Tillman Award
ESPN announced last week that this year's recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service will be Prince Harry. Fox News reacted thusly: "If you're confused, you're not alone." Tillman was the former NFL football player who turned down millions to leave the sport and enlist in the Army after the September 11 terrorist attacks. He was killed by friendly fire amid combat in Afghanistan in 2004, and the award in his honor was established 10 years later. The British royal was named as this year's honoree due to his work on the Invictus Games for veterans, but some were still pushing back on the choice.

  • Tillman's mother spoke to the Daily Mail, telling the British tabloid, "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual." She pointed to other people working to assist veterans as a more "fitting" choice, and said she believes people who "do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has" should be the ones honored by the award.

  • Sports analyst and former NFL player Pat McAfee criticized the choice on his show, the Mirror reports. McAfee's co-host called the move "probably the most embarrassing thing I've seen in my entire life," and another member of the show's team called the whole thing a "gimmick." "There are probably hundreds, if not thousands of people who they could have found who could have benefited from this award. But instead let's give it to Prince Harry," he said.
  • A retired military officer tells the Sun the award is just "celebrities massaging each other's egos." "I can think of many people who did pretty extraordinary things while serving in the British and American armed forces which would be much more deserving of an award like this," he says.
  • A petition has been launched urging ESPN to reconsider its choice.
