Ann Wilson of Heart Has Cancer, Postpones Tour

By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2024 12:30 AM CDT
FILE - Nancy Wilson, left, and her sister Ann, of the band Heart, perform during "An Evening with Heart" at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on May 24, 2010.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Ann Wilson, who along with sister Nancy Wilson leads the iconic band Heart, revealed Tuesday she's been diagnosed with cancer, forcing the band to pause mid-tour. "I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," the 74-year-old posted on X. While the operation was "successful" and she says she's "feeling great," Wilson says doctors recommended she undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and she agreed. Heart was in the middle of its Royal Flush tour, which was scheduled to run through mid-December, CNN reports.

Wilson says her doctors advise she take the rest of the year off to rest and "fully recover," so the remainder of the tour dates will be postponed. "I really do wish we could do these gigs," she wrote, addressing ticket buyers directly. "Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025." She said details of continuing the tour next year are still being worked out, and will be shared as soon as possible. "This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing," she wrote before closing her letter with a request that she not be asked to make any more public statements on her health, Fox News reports. (More Heart stories.)

