Flight Turns Around After Fliers Received Spoiled Food

A group of Delta passengers flying from Detroit to Amsterdam on Tuesday night ended up having something bigger than jet lag to worry about. Fox Business reports the plane was diverted to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport "after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled," per a Delta rep. The 277-passenger flight had departed just before 11pm ET and landed at 4am on Wednesday. Radar shows the plane was near Newfoundland, Canada, when it turned back.
NBC New York reports the FAA noted the flight crew had reported "several sick passengers"; they apparently spoke with medical experts who advised they land. The Port Authority said 24 people—14 passengers, the rest crew—were evaluated once the plane landed; all refused medical attention. Specifics on the spoiled food haven't been shared, though Delta did offer this:
- "Medical crews were on-site to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."
