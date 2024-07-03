Flight Turns Around After Fliers Received Spoiled Food

A group of Delta passengers flying from Detroit to Amsterdam on Tuesday night ended up having something bigger than jet lag to worry about. Fox Business reports the plane was diverted to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport "after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled," per a Delta rep. The 277-passenger flight had departed just before 11pm ET and landed at 4am on Wednesday. Radar shows the plane was near Newfoundland, Canada, when it turned back.