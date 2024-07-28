Cat Researchers Suggest Ways to Stop Furniture-Scratching

It might be fun to watch a cat try to catch a laser dot, but your couch might end up paying a price. That's one of the takeaways of new research published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, reports NPR. Researchers assessed the behavior of more than 1,200 cats in France to try to better understand what makes them scratch furniture and found that stress, frustration, and overstimulation appear to be factors. And, for reasons that appear to dovetail with those three factors, cats living in homes with children appear to be more prone to the behavior, per Gizmodo.