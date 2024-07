A neurologist who specializes in movement disorders and is an expert on Parkinson's disease was at the White House eight times in eight months between July 2023 and March 2024. The New York Times confirmed the visits as documented on visitor logs released by the White House; more recent visitor logs won't be released until later. The White House then confirmed Monday that Dr. Kevin Cannard has evaluated President Biden three times as part of the president's annual physicals, and that his visits to the White House have been primarily for other staffers, the Washington Post reports. More:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced "intense" questioning about Cannard's visits during Monday's daily press briefing, the Hill reports. She would not name the doctor, nor would she confirm any details about who he was at the White House to see, citing privacy concerns. She did, however, explicitly state that Biden is not being treated for Parkinson's disease. The president's most recent physical, which took place in February, found no evidence of any neurological ailments.