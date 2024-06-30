Costner Film Can't Approach Inside Out or Quiet Place

A Quiet Place: Day One is making noise at the box office. The prequel earned an estimated $53 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It's both a franchise best and significantly more than expected. Going into the weekend, prerelease tracking had Day One pegged for a $40 million debut, but audiences were clearly more enthusiastic to see the action-horror starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn and released by Paramount. The same could not be said for Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1, the AP reports, which opened to $11 million.

The Quiet Place victory wasn't quite enough to snag first place on the charts, though. That spot again went to Disney and Pixar's juggernaut Inside Out 2, which added an estimated $57.4 million in its third weekend in theaters, crossing $1 billion globally. There's a distant possibility that the places will shift when actuals are released Monday. The start for Horizon was sluggish. Reviews have not been great, and the film got an underwhelming B- CinemaScore.

