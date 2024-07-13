Biden Hears Chants of 'Don't You Quit!' at Rally

President promises the crowd in Michigan he's not going anywhere
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 13, 2024 6:19 AM CDT
President Biden speaks at Renaissance High School in Detroit on Friday, July 12, 2024.   (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

It remains unclear whether President Biden can convince enough Democratic power-brokers and big donors to stay in the race. But on Friday night, at least, he had a good night. At a campaign rally in the swing state of Michigan, supporters chanted "Don't you quit!" and "Four more years!" as Biden made a forceful case for himself, reports USA Today and Politico.

  • "You've probably noticed a lot of speculation lately," Biden told the crowd at Renaissance High School in Detroit. "What's Joe Biden going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? Here's my answer. I am running, and we're going to win."

  • Voters: "I'm the nominee of this party because 14 million Democrats like you voted for me in the primaries," Biden said. "You made me the nominee. No one else. Not the press, not the pundits, not the press, not the donors. You, the voters. You decided. No one else, and I'm not going anywhere."
  • Media: Biden chided the press for focusing on his mistakes while ignoring the gaffes and policies of former President Trump. "No more free passes," he said. "Today we're gonna shine a spotlight on Donald Trump. We're gonna do what the press so far hasn't, but I think they're going to soon. We're gonna say who he is. What he intends to do." Politico notes the crowd began booing the media, something more likely to be seen at a Trump rally, until Biden asked them to stop.
  • Project 2025: Both stories note that Biden focused on Project 2025—an umbrella of conservative policies from the Heritage Foundation—which Trump has sought to distance himself from. "Project 2025 is the biggest attack on our system of government and our personal freedom that has ever been proposed in the history of this country," Biden said. "Another four years of Donald Trump is deadly serious. Deadly serious." He referred to it as "Trump 2025." The Washington Post has a primer on Project 2025.


