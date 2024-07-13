Biden Hears Chants of 'Don't You Quit!' at Rally

It remains unclear whether President Biden can convince enough Democratic power-brokers and big donors to stay in the race. But on Friday night, at least, he had a good night. At a campaign rally in the swing state of Michigan, supporters chanted "Don't you quit!" and "Four more years!" as Biden made a forceful case for himself, reports USA Today and Politico.

"You've probably noticed a lot of speculation lately," Biden told the crowd at Renaissance High School in Detroit. "What's Joe Biden going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? Here's my answer. I am running, and we're going to win."

