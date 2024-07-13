Calling It 'Wedding of the Year' May Be an Understatement

It has been a wedding like no other—and the festivities have been going on for months. So where does one start? Maybe here: The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, married his longtime girlfriend early Saturday in a ceremony attended in India by global celebrities, business tycoons, and politicians. The AP has much more:
- Nuptials: The celebrations of Anant Ambani marrying Radhika Merchant took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the family home. The guest list included the likes of Mike Tyson, Nick Jonas, Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, John Cena, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser, David Beckham, Adele, and Kim Kardashian, who was escorted to her hotel room by artists playing a flute. Sister Khloe was there, too, as was almost everyone from Bollywood. The groom arrived in a Rolls Royce, with marching bands playing in the procession.