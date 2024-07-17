HGTV Star Files to Divorce 3rd Husband

Christina Hall will soon be Christina Haack once again after filing to divorce her third husband, Joshua Hall. Haack shot to fame with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, when they turned their house-flipping venture into the HGTV reality series Flip or Flop in 2013 . They split in 2016 after about a decade together, but continued to film the show together until it ended in 2022. Haack then became Anstead after marrying British TV personality Ant Anstead in 2018, but they split in 2020 . She wed Hall, a real estate agent, in 2021. She has three children: Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with El Moussa; and Hudson, 4, with Anstead, People reports.

Joshua Hall also filed his own divorce paperwork Tuesday in California, Fox News reports. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason, but no further details have been revealed. The news comes just two months after they announced a new HGTV series, The Flip Off, in which Christina and Joshua Hall would compete with Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to see which couple could make the most money off a house-flipping project. The series was to debut next year, and it's not clear what will happen now that one of the couples is divorcing. It was just weeks ago that Haack told Us of the show, "I mean, it's never easy to work with a spouse so we're just really discovering." (More HGTV stories.)