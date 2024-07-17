First Trump Family Member Speaks at RNC

The first Trump family member took the stage on day 2 of the Republican National Convention Tuesday. Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump's son Eric and one of two new co-chairs of the Republican National Committee, delivered the night's closing remarks, the New York Times reports. The theme of the day was "Make America Safe Again," per the AP , and topics included immigration, drugs, and crime. But Lara Trump said she changed the focus of her speech after her father-in-law was shot at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"If Donald Trump has shown us anything, it's that when it feels impossible to keep going, those are the times we must keep going," she said. "Last Saturday was a jarring reminder that we as Americans must always remember there is more that unites us than divides us." She added that her father-in-law is "exactly what this country needs right now," USA Today reports. Per MSNBC, she talked about his success in business and, later, on television, and noted that he "decided to give back" rather than retiring. Meanwhile, the Financial Times takes a look at which Trumps appear to be moving into lower-profile positions (Melania, Ivanka) as others, most notably Lara, take the spotlight. (More Election 2024 stories.)