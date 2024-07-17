Politics / Republican National Convention Haley, DeSantis Make Their Cases for Trump 'You don't have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,' says Haley By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 16, 2024 9:12 PM CDT Copied Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) See 3 more photos Some big names defeated by Donald Trump as he rolled to the GOP nomination took the stage at the GOP convention Tuesday night to back him. Nikki Haley: "You don't have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor told the crowd, reports the New York Times. "Take it from me." She said Trump has her "strong endorsement" despite their differences, per the Washington Post. Haley also asserted that a vote for President Biden is actually a vote for VP Kamala Harris, saying the Biden-Trump debate made that clear. story continues below Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor emphasized the contrast between Trump and Biden, despite their similarity in age. "Our enemies do not confine their designs to between 10am and 4pm," he said in one of his bigger lines, per the Hill. "We need a commander in chief who can lead 24 hours a day and 7 days a week." America, he added, "cannot afford four more years of a 'Weekend at Bernie's' presidency." DeSantis ended his speech with a call to "fight, fight, fight," a reference to Trump's words immediately after being shot on Saturday, per the New York Times. Vivek Ramaswamy: He got a strong reception with a promise that Trump would "seal the border," per the Times. On another front, he said: "We deserve a better class of politician, one who actually tells us the truth, even if it comes with some mean tweets from time to time." (More Republican National Convention stories.) See 3 more photos Report an error