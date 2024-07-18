2 Deaths Linked to Contaminated Plant-Based Milk

Cow's milk isn't the only kind of milk that can cause a deadly bacterial infection. Authorities in Canada say two people have died from listeriosis and at least 10 others have been sickened in an outbreak linked to contaminated plant-based milk, CTV News reports. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, and oat milk were recalled earlier this month, as was Great Value brand almond milk. A full list of products in the nationwide recall, all with Best Before dates up to and including Oct. 4, can be seen here .

The brands are owned by French food giant Danone, which said the contaminated beverages came from a "third-party manufacturing facility" which has been shut down while an investigation is underway, the New York Times reports. Danone spokeswoman Jennifer Vincent said none of the products were distributed outside of Canada. Authorities say 10 of the confirmed listeriosis cases were in Ontario, with one in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia.

Health Canada disclosed the deaths and illness in a public health notice issued Wednesday night. "The news in this notice is devastating and our most sincere sympathies go out to the families and loved ones during this difficult time," Frédéric Guichard, president of Danone Canada, said in a statement. Listeriosis, caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, is an illness with "symptoms that may start suddenly and include vomiting, nausea, cramps, severe headache, constipation, or fever," per the CBC.