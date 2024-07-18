Politics / Gavin Newsom Newsom, Musk Swap 'Knee' Insults California governor criticizes billionaire after decision to uproot HQs of SpaceX and X By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 18, 2024 9:36 AM CDT Copied California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Juliana Yamada, Pool) See 1 more photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Elon Musk don't appear to be on speaking terms at the moment, but they are on tweeted-insult terms. "You bent the knee," Newsom wrote of Musk's new embrace of Donald Trump, reports the Hill. Accompanying the tweet was a 2022 post by Trump in which the former president spoke of Musk visiting him in the White House. "I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it," wrote Trump. In the post, he also wrote of Musk's "electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere." story continues below "You never get off your knees," responded Musk to the governor's critique, per Business Insider. The Newsom slam comes a day after Musk announced he was moving the headquarters of SpaceX and the X platform out of California and into Texas in protest of a new state law on transgender children. The law bans a requirement that school districts inform parents if their children ask to be identified by a different gender, per NBC News. (Musk is estranged from his trans daughter.) See 1 more photo Report an error