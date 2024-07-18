He Stole a Dead Child's Identity, Lived on the Lam 30 Years

Steven Johnson is back in custody three decades after he escaped from a prison work detail in Oregon, reports CBS News. The man described as a "pedophile" in a wanted poster from the 1990s was arrested at an apartment complex in Macon, Georgia, where he was living under the alias of William Cox, say authorities in a release. As it turns out, William Cox was the name of a child who died in Texas in 1962, and Johnson managed to use the birth certificate to obtain a Social Security number and driver's license, per KOIN.